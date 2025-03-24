Eichel scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.
Eichel continues to surge on offense with four goals and 13 helpers over 11 outings in March. He's earned seven of those 17 points over his last three contests, with his goal late in the first period Sunday standing as the game-winner. The 28-year-old center is up to 23 goals, 87 points, 211 shots on net, 49 blocked shots and a plus-30 rating over 69 appearances in a career year. It's one that could end with a triple-digit point total if he keeps up his recent play.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Reaches 600 career points•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Crosses 60-assist mark•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Eight-game, 11-point streak•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Sets franchise record•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Two more helpers in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Sets career high in assists•