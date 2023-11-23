Eichel scored the game-winning goal, fired four shots on net, logged two hits and added two PIM in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Stars.
Eichel danced through the defense and picked out a shot with patience, finding twine 1:57 into the extra session. The 27-year-old has been steady in November, but he hasn't had a point streak of more than two games this month. For the season, the star center has eight goals, 20 points, 80 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 20 appearances.
