Eichel scored twice on five shots and blocked three shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Eichel opened the scoring at 6:25 of the first period and added a power-play marker in the third. The center had picked up just one goal in his previous five outings before breaking out of the slump Saturday. He's up to 18 goals, 42 points (13 on the power play), 165 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 40 appearances this season. Eichel is on track for a career year -- his previous best was 82 points in 77 outings in 2018-19 with the Sabres.