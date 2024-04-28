Eichel scored a shorthanded goal on six shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars in Game 3.

Eichel's goal in the second period tied the game at 2-2. The 27-year-old has four goals and six assists during a seven-game point streak, with five of those points coming over three playoff outings. The star center has added eight hits, 11 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in the postseason as he continues to be the centerpiece of the Vegas offense.