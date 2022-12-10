Eichel hasn't fully recovered from his lower-body injury, making his availability unclear for Sunday's game against Boston, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Eichel is listed as day-to-day after skipping Saturday's practice. He sat out two games prior to returning to the lineup against Philadelphia on Friday. Eichel has generated 13 goals and 29 points in 27 games this season.
