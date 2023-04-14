Eichel posted a shorthanded assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Eichel got on the scoresheet in his last nine appearances of the regular season, posting a goal and 11 assists in that span. He helped out on Alec Martinez's tally in the second period Thursday, which was the game-winner. Eichel fell just short of a point-per-game pace with 27 tallies and 39 helpers in 67 appearances this season. His helper Thursday was his first shorthanded point since the 2019-20 campaign.