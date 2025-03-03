Eichel notched two power-play assists and four shots on goal in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Devils.

Eichel has three helpers, all on the power play, over the last two games, though he has gone five contests without a goal. He helped out on tallies by Mark Stone and Noah Hanifin in the third period of Sunday's win. Eichel is up to 19 goals, 53 assists, 26 power-play points, 183 shots on net, 42 blocked shots and a plus-27 rating through 59 appearances in a stellar year as the centerpiece of Vegas' offense.