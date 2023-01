Eichel (lower body) took warmups on the second line and is set to play Thursday versus the Penguins, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

This was expected after Eichel was activated from injured reserve Tuesday, though the Golden Knights didn't commit to his return immediately. The 26-year-old will play alongside Reilly Smith and Nicolas Roy, as his return from an 11-game absence will lead to a shakeup among the forwards.