Eichel scored an empty-net goal on seven shots and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

Eichel set up Mark Stone on the opening tally before scoring an empty-netter to secure the win. During a five-game point streak, Eichel has two goals and five helpers. The center is up to 11 tallies, 15 assists, 80 shots on net and a plus-16 rating through 21 contests. He surpassed his 25-point output from 34 contests last season, and it's clear the sky's the limit for a fully healthy and entertaining Eichel as he tracks toward a career year.