Eichel scored an empty-net goal on seven shots and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Senators.
Eichel set up Mark Stone on the opening tally before scoring an empty-netter to secure the win. During a five-game point streak, Eichel has two goals and five helpers. The center is up to 11 tallies, 15 assists, 80 shots on net and a plus-16 rating through 21 contests. He surpassed his 25-point output from 34 contests last season, and it's clear the sky's the limit for a fully healthy and entertaining Eichel as he tracks toward a career year.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Dishes pair of assists•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Sends helper Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Helps out on power play•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Earns 400th career point•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Takes revenge on Buffalo•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: On six-game point streak•