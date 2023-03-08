Eichel logged a power-play assist in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Panthers.

Eichel has racked up three goals and three helpers during his four-game point streak. His assist on Shea Theodore's tally was Eichel's first power-play point since Feb. 23 versus the Flames. The center is up to 23 goals, 26 assists, 181 shots on net, 45 hits, 42 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating through 51 appearances this season. He's earned 11 of his 49 points with the man advantage.