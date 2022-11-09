Eichel scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.
Eichel finished off a crisp passing play at 17:55 of the first period. The goal extended his point streak to six games -- in that span, he has three tallies and five helpers. The star center has gotten on the scoresheet in 11 of 14 contests this year, picking up 15 points, a plus-10 rating and 49 shots on net while centering the top line to great success.
