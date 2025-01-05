Eichel scored a goal on seven shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sabres.

Eichel has five multi-point efforts over his last nine outings, including in each of the last two games. He's earned two goals and 10 assists in that span. The 28-year-old center is up to 11 tallies, 52 points, 119 shots on net and a plus-25 rating through 39 contests overall. Eichel's on pace for a career year despite his shooting percentage of 9.2 being his lowest mark since he shot 3.3 percent in an injury-riddled 2020-21 with the Sabres.