Eichel scored a power-play goal into an empty net, added an assist, logged five shots, dished out two hits and logged two PIM in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

In the first chapter of a battle between the first two picks from the 2015 draft, Eichel was able to get the better of Connor McDavid. Eichel's scored four goals and added three assists over six playoff contests. He also has 22 shots on net, 12 hits, nine blocked shots and a minus-1 rating while playing in a top-line role.