Eichel scored a goal on five shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Eichel opened the scoring at 5:09 of the second period and helped out on an Ivan Barbashev goal -- the eventual game-winner -- later in the frame. With five points over his last three games, Eichel looks Olympics-ready. He's up to a total of 20 goals, 66 points, 183 shots on net, 30 hits, 29 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating through 49 appearances this season.