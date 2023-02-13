Eichel scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.

Eichel has put together consecutive multi-point efforts after going six games without a point. The 26-year-old is up to 17 tallies, 21 helpers, 147 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 41 contests. He's too good to stay quiet for long, but he's also had less consistency on offense with Mark Stone (back) out. With no clarity on when Stone might return, Eichel could be a player to dangle in trade offers in the coming weeks.