Eichel scored a goal on eight shots, dished an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Eichel has gotten on the scoresheet in all three games so far. Both of his points Saturday came on the power play -- he opened the scoring late in the first period and set up Shea Theodore's insurance tally in the third. Eichel has two goals, two helpers, a plus-2 rating, 17 shots on net and five blocked shots. He led all Vegas forwards with 21:16 of ice time in this contest.