Eichel scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and blocked three shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks.

Eichel set up Ivan Barbashev in the first period and then scored a goal of his own in the second. This was Eichel's second multi-point effort in a row. The star center has put together quite an encore to begin the Golden Knights' title defense, racking up six goals, eight helpers, 55 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 13 appearances.