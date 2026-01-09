Eichel scored a goal on four shots and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Eichel netted the Golden Knights' go-ahead goal at 13:07 of the second period. He also helped out on Mark Stone's tally before the end of the frame, which stood as the game-winner. Eichel has four points over his last three contests and is up to 13 goals, 45 points (18 on the power play), 128 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 35 outings this season.