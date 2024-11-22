Eichel scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

Eichel had a six-game point streak snapped in Wednesday's shutout loss to the Maple Leafs. He bounced back quickly, scoring just 6:45 into the first period of Thursday's contest. Eichel is up to six tallies, 29 points, 60 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 20 appearances this season. That's a pace that would see the 28-year-old earn the first 100-point campaign of his career if he can stay healthy and productive.