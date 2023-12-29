Eichel scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-2 victory over the Kings.

Eichel put the Golden Knights ahead 1-0 midway through the first period, ripping a wrister past Cam Talbot from the circle. It's Eichel's eighth goal and 20th point in his last 15 games. The 27-year-old center is now up to 16 goals and 39 points through 35 games this season.