Eichel (lower body) will not play Sunday against Boston, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Eichel returned from a two-game absence Friday but he's not quite 100 percent healthy so he's back on the shelf. The 26-year-old has 13 goals and 29 points through 27 games this season. Michael Amadio is expected to take his spot in the lineup while William Karlsson should see a bump in playing time.