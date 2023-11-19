Eichel notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers.
Eichel continues to play well, though this was somewhat of a quiet game for him. The center has four goals and five assists over his last seven contests, and he's up to 19 points through 18 outings overall. He's added 74 shots on net, tied for third in the NHL, and he's also contributed 19 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating.
