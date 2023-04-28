Eichel logged a power-play assist and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Jets in Game 5.
Eichel helped out on the second of Chandler Stephenson's goals in the game. With three goals and two helpers over five playoff contests, Eichel was a solid contributor in the Golden Knights' first-round series win. He added 17 shots on net, 10 hits, nine blocked shots and a minus-2 rating. So far, Vegas has opted to keep Eichel and Mark Stone separated, spreading the scoring talent throughout the lineup.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Big three points in win•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Nets first career playoff goal•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Notches assist in return•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Good to play Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Traveling with Golden Knights•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Won't play Tuesday•