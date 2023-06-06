Eichel notched two assists in Vegas' 7-2 victory over Florida in Game 2 on Monday.

Eichel earned his second straight multi-point game, bringing him up to four assists in that span. He's been terrific throughout the playoffs, supplying six goals and 22 points through 19 appearances. Vegas has established a 2-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Finals, and if the Golden Knights are able to pull through and win the Cup, then Eichel is likely to garner serious consideration for the Conn Smythe Trophy.