Eichel recorded two assists and placed four shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Eichel had the primary helper on Noah Hanifin's opening goal before he later picked up his second assist on Ivan Barbashev's game-tying goal early in the third period. With the two apples Tuesday, Eichel is up to 26 assists, 38 points and 114 shots on net through 29 games this season. The 29-year-old center has a pair of points in each of his last three games to bring him up to a tie for eighth across the league in points. After a career high of 94 points through 77 regular-season games a year ago, Eichel should contend for a similar number this season while leading one of the league's best offenses.