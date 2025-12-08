Eichel scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Eichel had the secondary helper on Tomas Hertl's tying goal at 19:08 of the third period. In overtime, Eichel's partial breakaway goal won it for Vegas at 4:52 of the extra session. The 29-year-old has four multi-point efforts over his last eight games, racking up four goals and eight assists in that span. For the season, he's at 12 goals, 36 points, 110 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 28 appearances.