Eichel notched an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Oilers.

Eichel's helper snapped his first multi-game slump of the season. He's gone six games without a mutli-point effort, racking up a goal and two assists in that span as the Golden Knights' offense has gone cold. The center is still doing good on the season-long front with 21 points, 94 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 23 outings.