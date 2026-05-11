Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Pockets pair of helpers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eichel notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks in Game 4.
Eichel earned his first multi-point effort since Game 5 of the first round versus the Mammoth. He's also stuck in a seven-game goal drought, but he's earned 10 assists in that span, including four with the man advantage. Overall, Eichel has earned a goal, 12 helpers, 25 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over 10 playoff contests while filling his usual top-line role.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Supplies two more assists•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Three assists in Game 4 win•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Finds twine in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Adds pair of helpers•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Reaches 90-point mark•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Four points in win Monday•