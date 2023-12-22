Eichel picked up two assists in a 5-4 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday. One came on the power play.

The points extended his point streak to 12 games (19 points; seven goals, 12 assists). Eichel is on pace for a career-best 94 points. His previous best (82) came in Buffalo in 2018-19. Interestingly enough, Eichel already has 12 power-play points, including five goals there, in just 34 games. Last season, he had 14 in 67 contests. And he scored five PPG over the last two seasons. The confidence of a Cup winner is clear. Eichel is dialled in and on fire, and is tied for 11th over all in league scoring with Sam Reinhart and Cale Makar.