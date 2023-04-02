Eichel registered two assists, five shots on goal and four blocked shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Eichel has a goal and seven helpers during his active five-game point streak. He helped out on goals by Ben Hutton and Brett Howden as the Golden Knights leaned on their depth to get by Saturday. Eichel is up to 27 goals, 35 helpers, 212 shots, 56 hits, 52 blocked shots and a plus-23 rating through 63 outings this season.