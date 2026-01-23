Eichel scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.

Both points came in the third period, as the Golden Knights tried to mount a comeback from a 4-0 deficit. Eichel extended his point streak to 10 games in the process, a scoring surge in which he's racked up six goals and 18 points, including six power-play helpers.