Eichel registered an assist, five shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Senators.

Eichel has racked up two goals and four helpers during his four-game point streak. The 26-year-old center continues to show why Vegas traded for him -- he's at 13 points (five tallies, eight assists) with 42 shots and a plus-11 rating through 12 contests. He's picked up four points with the man advantage, but it's his steady even-strength offense that shows what he's doing early in the season is sustainable.