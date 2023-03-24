Eichel notched an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Flames.
Eichel set up Jonathan Marchessault for the opening goal at 11:43 of the first period. It's been a good March for Eichel, who has six goals and six helpers over 12 games this month. The star center is up to 55 points, 201 shots and a plus-20 rating through 59 appearances this season.
