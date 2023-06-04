Eichel logged two assists, two shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Panthers in Game 1.

Eichel played a solid game early on, and he was rewarded with two helpers in the third period as the Golden Knights pulled away with the win. The center has posted five multi-point efforts in the playoffs, but this was his first since Game 5 of the second round versus the Oilers. Overall, he has six tallies, 14 assists, 61 shots on net, 22 hits, 23 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 18 appearances.