Eichel logged two assists and seven shots on goal in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning.

Eichel had gone two games without a point, prompting head coach Bruce Cassidy to reunite him with Mitch Marner. The 29-year-old Eichel helped out on goals by Marner and Ivan Barbashev to pick up his two helpers. For the season, Eichel has eight goals, 13 assists, 57 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 13 appearances, pulling into a three-way tie for first place in points (21) with San Jose's Macklin Celebrini and Edmonton's Connor McDavid through Thursday's action.