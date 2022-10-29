Eichel notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.
Eichel set up a Chandler Stephenson goal in the first period. While Eichel's gone four games without a goal, he's picked up three assists in that span, including two on the power play. The 26-year-old center has played a starring role in the Golden Knights' offense with three goals, five helpers (three on the power play), 30 shots on net and a plus-6 rating in nine appearances.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Supplies two assists Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Tallies twice in win•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Two helpers in Saturday's win•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Tallies in Tuesday's win•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Records three points in finale•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Provides power-play helper•