Eichel scored two goals, dished out an assist and placed five shots on target in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Mammoth.

After a quiet last six games with just three assists in that span, Eichel made a splash Thursday with his first multi-point performance of the month. He scored both of his goals in the second period before plating the primary helper for Braeden Bowman's tally in the third. Overall, the 29-year-old Eichel has 10 goals, 17 assists and 84 shots on net through 20 games this season. While he fell a step behind the league leaders in points over the past two weeks, Vegas' top-line center is still tied for ninth across the NHL with 27 points. As he continues to heat back up and begins to form chemistry with his newest linemate in Bowman, Eichel is set to make another push for the 90-point mark this season after surpassing it with 94 points in 77 regular-season games a year ago.