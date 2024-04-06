Eichel scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Coyotes.

Eichel has seven goals and three assists over his last 10 contests, with just two scoreless outings in that span. The star center is up to 27 goals, 60 points, 251 shots on net, 56 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 57 contests this season. Eichel still has a chance to reach the 30-goal mark for the first time since 2019-20, but he'll need to finish strong over the last two weeks of the regular season.