Eichel scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Eichel missed four games due to an upper-body injury. He led all Vegas forwards with 21:28 of ice time in the regular-season finale, so there's no need to be worried about his health entering the playoffs. The 28-year-old finished with a career-high 94 points (28 goals, 66 assists) while adding 233 shots on net, 55 blocked shots and a plus-32 rating over 77 appearances. He'll be a massive part of the Golden Knights' offense in the first round versus the Wild.