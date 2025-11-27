Eichel scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Senators.

Eichel's point streak is up to four games (three goals, four assists). The 29-year-old center helped the Golden Knights form a comeback Wednesday, scoring early in the second period. For the season, he has 11 goals, 31 points, 94 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 23 appearances in a top-line role. Eichel should continue to be the centerpiece of Vegas' offense, though the team can roll three strong lines now that Mark Stone is back from a wrist injury.