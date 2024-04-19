Eichel scored a power-play goal on six shots and went minus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks.

Eichel racked up six goals and five assists over eight games in April. The 27-year-old center ends the regular season with 31 tallies, 68 points (22 on the power play), 278 shots on net, 61 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 63 appearances. Eichel will look to lead the Golden Knights in the first round versus the Stars, a rematch of last year's Western Conference Finals. He led the playoffs with 26 points last spring.