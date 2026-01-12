Eichel scored twice on seven shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Eichel played a big role early on, opening the scoring at 7:19 of the first period and adding the eventual game-winner at 4:19 of the second. The 29-year-old center has four goals and three assists during a five-game point streak. That run has gotten him to 16 goals, 48 points, 139 shots on net and a plus-7 rating across 37 appearances this season.