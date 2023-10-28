Eichel logged an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Eichel set up Shea Theodore's goal to force overtime, though the Golden Knights ultimately were defeated for the first time this season. Through eight contests, Eichel has been among the best Vegas skaters with three goals, six assists, 37 shots on net and a plus-2 rating. He's picked up four helpers during a three-game goalless stretch.