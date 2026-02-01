Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Produces pair of assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eichel logged two assists, five shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.
This performance got Eichel out of a three-game skid following the end of his 11-game, 20-point streak from Jan. 4-23. The star center is up to 19 goals, 44 helpers, 174 shots on net and a plus-15 rating across 47 appearances. Eichel remains the engine of the Golden Knights' top line, and even with some time missed this season, he could still push for the 90-point mark.
