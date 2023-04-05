Eichel logged an assist and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Predators.

Eichel helped out on the second of Alex Pietrangelo's goals in the game. It's now a seven-game point streak for Eichel, who has a goal and nine helpers in that span. The center is up to 64 points, 218 shots, 57 hits and a plus-25 rating through 65 contests overall.