Eichel notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal, six hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Stars.

Eichel snapped a four-game point drought with his helper on a Chandler Stephenson goal late in the second period. The 25-year-old Eichel's six hits were also his most in a game this season. The center has 22 points (eight on the power play) with 123 shots on net, 44 hits and a plus-3 rating through 32 contests.