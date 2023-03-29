Eichel logged an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Oilers.

Eichel helped out on a Jonathan Marchessault goal late in the third period. Over his last seven games, Eichel has four goals and five assists. The star center is up to 59 points, 206 shots on net, 56 hits and a plus-23 rating through 61 contests overall. If he can get one more point, he'll secure his fourth 60-point campaign.