Eichel scored a goal on five shots, dished three assists and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Kings.

Eichel had a hand in both of Pavel Dorofeyev's power-play goals in the second period. In the third, Eichel scored to put Vegas ahead 4-3 and set up an Ivan Barbashev tally. All in all, it was an excellent day for Eichel, who signed an eight-year, $108 million contract extension earlier in the day to remain as the centerpiece of the Golden Knights' offense for years to come. The 28-year-old had a career-high 94 points in 77 regular-season outings in 2024-25, and he should be able to replicate that production as long as he stays healthy this year.