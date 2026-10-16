Eichel scored a shorthanded goal on four shots, dished two assists (one on the power play) and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Flames.

Eichel was involved in all parts of this game as the Golden Knights took care of business in an easy matchup. This was his fifth multi-point effort over nine games so far. The star center has five goals, 11 assists, 28 shots on net and a plus-6 rating. He's earned six power-play helpers and a pair of shorthanded points, showcasing his all-situations skill set.