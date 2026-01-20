Eichel dished out a power-play assist in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Flyers.

Eichel slid the primary helper on Tomas Hertl's lone goal of the game for Vegas. With the power-play apple, Eichel reached the 40-assist mark for the fourth time in his 11-year career. Overall, the 29-year-old center is up to 57 points, 157 shots on net and 27 blocks through 41 games this season. His 57 points place him in the league's top 10, and despite missing seven games earlier in the year, Eichel still has a chance to post consecutive 90-plus-point seasons for the first time in his career.